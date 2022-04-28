Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 65,781 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,781 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 41,021,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

