Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.39. 2,299,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,807. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.