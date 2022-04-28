Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,701 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.42. 2,695,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,484. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.