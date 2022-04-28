Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,131. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $568,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,117. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

