Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after buying an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.41.

NYSE HUM traded up $15.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,648. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

