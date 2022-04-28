Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.15 on Thursday, hitting $315.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,786. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

