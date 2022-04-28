Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $98.43. 460,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,018. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 427.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

