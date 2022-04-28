Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. 2,117,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,253. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Textron by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 257,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 182,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 86,655 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,585,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,421,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

