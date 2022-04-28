The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Down 2.4%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 844 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 846 ($10.78). Approximately 90,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 105,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($11.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 906.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.06. The company has a market capitalization of £348.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
