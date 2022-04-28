The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

NYSE:BA traded down $13.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.51. 539,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

