The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Boeing worth $151,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

