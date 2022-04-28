The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.