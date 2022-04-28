The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 741.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.