The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 42.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $667.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.