The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €22.35 ($24.03) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.67. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

