The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue Dividend of $3.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
HLRD opened at $425.00 on Thursday. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $424.99 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.00.
