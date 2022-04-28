The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue Dividend of $3.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

HLRD opened at $425.00 on Thursday. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $424.99 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.00.

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

