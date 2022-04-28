The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

