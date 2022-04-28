The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $59.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $158,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.