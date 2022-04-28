The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.41 EPS.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,519. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

