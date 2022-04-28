The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.9-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHYF. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

