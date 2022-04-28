The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.96

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 17,982 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.