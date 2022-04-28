The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.96

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.54. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 17,982 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth $11,603,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

