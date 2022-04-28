The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,082 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $115.29. 22,930,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.69 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

