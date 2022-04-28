Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO traded up $40.32 on Thursday, hitting $560.80. 93,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.01 and a 200-day moving average of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

