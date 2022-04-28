Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $525.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $605.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $647.00.

TMO opened at $520.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

