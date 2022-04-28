TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading 1.5% Higher

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.10). 253,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 535,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.40 ($2.07).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.40. The stock has a market cap of £857.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

