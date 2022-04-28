Tomra Systems ASA Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

