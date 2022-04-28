Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 446.7% in April

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 22,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.