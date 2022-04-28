Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 446.7% in April

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 22,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
