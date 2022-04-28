TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $115.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

