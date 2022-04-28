Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,687. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

