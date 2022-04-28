Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 6%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.22. 6,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,037,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCFC. Raymond James upped their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

