Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 325,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Trustmark by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

