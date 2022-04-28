Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in April

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWLF stock remained flat at $$0.70 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.