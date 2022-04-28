Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 1,215,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,126,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 78,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.