Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $405.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $521.42.

Shares of TYL opened at $370.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.11 and a 200 day moving average of $474.97. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $368.72 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

