U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 100,098 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,098 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

