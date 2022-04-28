U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 57,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,536. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

