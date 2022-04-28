U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter.

SMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,284. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

