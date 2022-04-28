U S Global Investors Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

YANG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,048. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

