U S Global Investors Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Platinum Group Metals worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLG. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 13,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,980. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.75. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

