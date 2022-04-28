U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 4,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

