U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149,465 shares during the period. Textron makes up 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Textron worth $65,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 40,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.