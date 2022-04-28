U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 386,681 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,681 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Sandstorm Gold worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,855. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

