U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 54,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Seabridge Gold worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,640. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

SA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.