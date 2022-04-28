UBS Group Boosts Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €270.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($360.22) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (Get Rating)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.