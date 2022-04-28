UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.35.

UiPath stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. UiPath has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in UiPath by 45.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,088,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 99.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

