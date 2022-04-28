Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 460,261 shares.The stock last traded at $30.80 and had previously closed at $32.84.
UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
