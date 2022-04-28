Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 460,261 shares.The stock last traded at $30.80 and had previously closed at $32.84.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.11). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

