Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 1,319,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,867. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.11). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

