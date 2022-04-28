Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,175 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 46.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

