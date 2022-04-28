UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

UMBF stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

