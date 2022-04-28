Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $238.96. 148,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,934. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

